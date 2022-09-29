Advertise With Us
MPD investigating after body found in water near Government Boulevard and I-65

Mobile Police logo
Mobile Police logo(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a body was found in the water earlier today near Government Boulevard and the Interstate 65 overpass.

Police confirmed that the deceased is male but said it is unclear whether this is a criminal matter.

FOX10 News is working to get more details and will provide more information as it becomes available.

