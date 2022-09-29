The Power Rangers from ‘Dino Fury’ join us on Studio10

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A lot of fun on Studio10 as we had the chance to interview Black Ranger (Chance Perez) and Pink Ranger (Hunter Deno) from the upcoming “Power Rangers: Dino Fury”.

When an army of powerful alien beings is unleashed on Earth threatening life as we know it, a brand-new team of Power Rangers, fueled by the pre-historic power of the dinosaurs, are recruited to deal with the threat! In Season 2, with the seeming defeat of the villainous Void Knight, Pine Ridge has enjoyed a period of relative calm. The Rangers have thrown themselves into their civilian lives while Zayto and Aiyon use the technology of Dinohenge to search for their home planet of Rafkon. That’s all about to change. With villains new and old gathering against them, the adventure of the Dino Fury Power Rangers is only beginning.

All new episodes of POWER RANGERS DINO FURY Season 2 are available September 29, streaming on Netflix.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.