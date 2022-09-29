USA Healthy Living: The importance of preventative exams for women

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As we wrap up gynecological cancer awareness month, and enter into breast cancer awareness month, it’s an important time to discuss preventative health.

Dr. Audrey Murphy from USA Health joined us on Studio10 to discuss different preventative screenings for women. These screenings can range from pap smears to mammograms. You can find more information here.

