Wind, current from Ian and cold front combine forces to impact all sides of Pleasure Island

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of miles from Hurricane Ian, Baldwin County beaches were feeling impacts from the storm Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Red flags were posted after surf built overnight with swift currents. On the north side of the island, waves battered the shoreline, driven by north winds from a cold front.

Stout north winds from cold front had Mobile Bay churned up, lashing the north shoreline of Ft. Morgan with waves. Image seen is looking west toward Dauphin Island and mouth of Mobile Bay. (Hal Scheurich)

Red flags haven’t flown over Baldwin County beaches in several weeks and this is the first time this year it’s been a result of a tropical system. The sun was shining but it was not a good beach day. Few hit the sand and those who did said the experience left much to be desired.

“It’s very windy…and the sand blowing, pelting you,” Gidget Forrester said as she left the beach.

Gulf Shores beach safety officials said they know rip currents are present, but the winds from Hurricane Ian to the east and a cold front to the north, combined with strong westward-moving currents made them difficult to pinpoint.

“The rip currents aren’t very visible and aren’t necessarily there because the current’s pushing so bad but with the north wind coming from that front, if somebody’s on a raft or something like that, it would be pretty dangerous,” explained Gulf Shores Beach Safety Chief, Joethan Phillips.

John and Marylou Riley were in town for a reunion. They stopped at Gulf Place Public Beach to take a walk along the boardwalk, but their thoughts were with their home, north of Orlando.

“We trust God. We know we’re safe and we prayed over our homes before we left and that’s all you can do,” Marylou Riley said.

Howling, northerly winds churned the waters of Mobile Bay as waves battered Fort Morgan’s north shoreline. Some folks stopped to look at what Mother Nature had whipped up. Eric and Amy Johnson from Illinois had never seen anything like this while on vacation and decided to spend the day driving around, taking in the sights.

“The wind’s so bad, it’s making my eyes water…what’s really strange to me is it’s so beautiful,” Amy Johnson said, staring up at the blue sky. “I mean, there’s not a cloud in the sky but then this just shows up. You know, like on our beach where we’re staying, it’s a sandstorm. You can’t even go out on the beach.”

That wind did not let up all day. Red flag conditions are expected to continue through Thursday, at least. Beach safety officials expect moderate conditions to return by the weekend.

