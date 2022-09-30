2 teens accused in carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two teens were arrested in connection with an alleged carjacking that later led to a police chase.

According to Mobile police, 18-year-old Breshaud Bailey- Poellnitz and a 17 year old took the victim’s car at gunpoint at Doyle Park on Rosedale Drive shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Then officers the reported stolen vehicle at around 11:21 p.m. Wednesday night at Arlington and Ann streets. The pair took off when officers tried to pull them over and led police on a chase before being caught, MPD said.

Bailey-Poellnitz is charged with attempting to elude, reckless endangerment and first-degree robbery.

The 17-year-old is charged with robbery and attempting to elude.

