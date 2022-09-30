Caught in the Act: Mobile police say suspect kicks in door, takes motorcycle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are on the lookout after video catches a man stealing a bike from a local business on Schillinger Road South.

The man is seen crawling and hunched down next to the store and then he kicks the door in. Police said he then goes inside and takes a motorcycle.

Anyone with information about the man or the crime is urged to contact the Mobile Police Department.

