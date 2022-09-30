‘Do something’; MPD launches new crime tip hotline service

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is asking the community to help them fight crime... using a new crime tip hotline.

MPD says the hotline is quick and user-friendly. They say they hope it will help them catch more crooks- faster.

Mobile Commander Kevin Levy says the new tip service comes after operation echo stop-- a strategy launched in February to reduce gun violence in Mobile.

Levy says the system processes information quickly, allowing officers to catch offenders-- of any crime-- faster.

MPD also says the new service allows you to send photos and more specific information as evidence that can help officers solve a case.

Levy adds that the form has only been active for a few days, but MPD has already received several tips.

“We have to work together, police alone cannot solve all of the problems in the community but the community sees things, they hear things, and with this app there’s an anonymous way to participate,” said Levy.

The three-part hotline allows you to text (844)- 251-0644, call (844)- 251-0644, or scan the QR code on the website. That site can be found here.

“What we’re asking for is if you see something not only say something, but do something. And that ‘do something’ is go online, send a text message, make the phone call, or scan the QR code and enter the form but participate to help us make Mobile a safer place,” added Levy.

