Family left grieving after son falls of a balcony in PCB

By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A family from Jacksonville trying to escape Hurricane Ian is now left grieving after their child died Thursday in a tragic accident.

“Our officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in regards to what was reported to us as a balcony fall. When they arrived we discovered a very traumatic scene and it was discovered that an 11-year-old child had fallen from the 19th floor of the condo,” Chief J.R. Talamantez said.

Officers say the child was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators told us no foul play was involved.

“A lot of people want to point blame and that is a human reaction I get it. But the harsh reality is that not every tragedy is a criminal investigation and this is a tragedy. We have a family that I can’t even begin to imagine what they are going through right now,” Talamantez said.

It’s hard to imagine, that this is now the second time tragedy has struck a family visiting Panama City Beach. Earlier in September, a four-year-old boy fell from an 11th-floor balcony at Laketown Warf.

However, Chief Talamantez said these two instances are both unrelated but are both tragic incidents.

“Each of them has very different circumstances surrounding the events. It goes just to the fact that we need to all of us just take care of one another the best we can. We can not only support each other in the best of times but also in the worst of times,” Talamantez said.

Now two families are returning home this month without a loved one.

