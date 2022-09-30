Football Friday 09/30/2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Time for another Studio10 Football Friday with Joe. This week Fox10′s Emily Cochran helps preview Bayside Academy at T.R. Miller, Faith Academy at Vigor and Foley at Fairhope. We also take a look at Bama’s second test of the season on the rode at Arkansas, a tiger tangle with LSU at Auburn, and South Alabama on the road against Louisiana. Lastly, we head to the NFL where Joe previews the Saints Vikings game in London, makes his picks and offers fantasy football tips.

