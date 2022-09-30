Google to close Stadia

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - November 2019 was when we first laid eyes on Google’s Stadia service, a cloud gaming platform with no console needed. Instead players just stream the games over the internet.

Fast forward to 2022 and Google announces that it’s now says game over for Stadia.

In a blog post, the general manager for Stadia says despite efforts the gaming service never gained traction.

Google is promising refunds to players who purchased its Stadia controller as well as any games or add-on content.

Stadia was a pretty cool concept when released, with games running on servers at Google data centers around the world. It was met with great fanfare at first.

The move also comes as Google and other tech companies rethink hiring and investments with the current market downturn and fears of a looming global recession.

Despite shuttering the service Google says it remains “deeply committed to gaming.”

Players will still have access to their Stadia games library through Jan. 18, 2023.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.