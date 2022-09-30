Gulf Coast Spotlight: Coffee with a Cop

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - National Coffee with a Cop Day is October 5. Joe sat down with Major Melvin Jones to discuss how the City of Mobile is building relationships with the community with a cup of coffee. You can join the community to discuss issues and learn more about the Mobile Police Department with “no speeches or agenda” for the event. Other supporting organizations will be on site with information on how they serve the community.

Enjoy lemonade, iced tea, and donut Holes from Dunkin’ on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bienville Square in Downtown Mobile.

