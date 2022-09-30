Mobile PD announces new crime tip hotline

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has a new crime tip hotline aimed at making anonymous reporting of crimes, gun violence and other suspicious incidents fast and easy.

The MPD says that through WeTip citizens can play a greater role in partnering with law enforcement to help make their communities safer.

There are three ways to report crime. Citizens can text or call 844-251-0644 or scan the WeTip QR code to access the hotline. It can be used to send tips about criminal activity and for reporting shootings, gang activity, school threats or any other criminal incidents to police.

“This is one of our newest tools that will support the efforts of Operation Echo Stop in preventing and deterring crime by providing valuable information,” said Commander Kevin Levy, director of Intelligence for the Mobile Police Department and Gulf Coast Technology Center. “This truly represents our commitment to partnering with the community and working hard toward impeding violence and improving perception. Mobile truly is a great city.”

The WeTip hotline is monitored 24/7 and the tips are received and processed by the Mobile Police Department and the Gulf Coast Technology Center’s Domestic Threat Desk. Every tip will be taken seriously and followed up on to open or further an investigation.

In certain cases, citizens can receive up to $1,000 in reward money when they report legitimate crimes and incidents. That reward money will be paid when a conviction is made.

---

