Mobile’s cash-for-trash program is ‘amazing,’ homeless advocate says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Picking up trash along Howells Ferry Road this week, Paul Carroll stopped to contemplate where he was and where he had been just a short time ago.

The Mobile man had hit rock bottom, losing his career and his home.

“It’s from addiction, pretty much, alcoholism,” he said. “And so it’s been a long road on that.”

The Carroll found the Waterfront Rescue Mission and the city’s “Road to Work” program, launched in August to pay homeless people to pick up trash. Now Carroll living in a house and is a supervisor of the program, administered by the nonprofit Ransom Ministries.

“It’s absolutely uplifting. You know, I feel elevated because in my mind, I felt like I wasn’t worthy,” he said. “I felt like it wasn’t worth anything. But Waterfront Rescue Mission, Ransom Ministries, they uplift people. They elevate people to help get people back and functioning in society. And not only just that, they help you with your spirit.”

The concept is simple. The city paid Ransom Ministries $27,000 to set up the program. It pays the homeless workers above minimum wage – $9 an hour – to pick up trash along roads the city selects.

Matt Armbruster, executive director of Ransom Ministries, said a five-man crew working 30 hours a week has removed 6,000 pounds of trash in about two months. More important than that, he said, the work has helped lead to better things. Some have graduated to his recycling program in Chickasaw, which employs the homeless.

Armbruster says one participant was able to regain custody of his children. Another needed an income to get a grant to pay for a truck driver program. He now is training for his commercial driver’s license, Armbruster said.

“We also have ways for them to get jobs beyond that, higher-paying jobs,” he said. “And so, it’s a really good step for them to get started, and it worked – it’s worked amazing for us, I think.”

Armbruster said the idea for the program arose during a protracted debate over what to do about the homeless population.

“The reason I come up with the whole program was I heard all this complaining about homeless and about people being out there, and you had to advocates saying that we were treating them bad, or they were being treated bad,” he said. “And then we had the ones out there that didn’t want – they wanted to ship them off; take them somewhere else.

“Well, that doesn’t fix anything,” he continued. “All that does is make us argue and complain. So I just said, why don’t we just come up with something that might help them.”

Armbruster said the program can’t solve the entire homeless problem. Some are not willing to do the work. He said by the third week, two of the participants dropped out. But he said others replaced them.

The Mobile City Council this week passed a budget that includes $200,000 for the program for the next 12 months. Armbruster said that will allow it to expand to eight-to-10-man crews and double the number of roads they work.

Willie Thomas, now a supervisor on the “Road to Work” crew, said he been couch surfing and living on the streets for about a year before he found Waterfront Rescue Mission and Ransom Ministries.

“It’s meant a whole lot. You know what I’m saying?” he said. “It put me back on track, you know, and also through the Ransom ministry has also helped me deal with issues that I had through my life.”

