Monroe County crash claims life of pedestrian

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Monroe County claimed the life of a Monroeville pedestrian early Thursday near Excel.

Solomon Wilson, 52, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 38-year-old man also from Monroeville. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The wreck happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday on Monroe County 136, about two miles west of Excel, ALEA said.

Troopers continue to investigate the accident.

