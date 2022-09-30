Advertise With Us
Monroe County crash claims life of pedestrian

generic graphic
generic graphic(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Monroe County claimed the life of a Monroeville pedestrian early Thursday near Excel.

Solomon Wilson, 52, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 38-year-old man also from Monroeville. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The wreck happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday on Monroe County 136, about two miles west of Excel, ALEA said.

Troopers continue to investigate the accident.

