Mother’s Finest store owner provides update two weeks after armed robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time, we’re hearing from Mother’s Finest store owner who was shot in the back during a robbery.

Grover Stewart remains at University Hospital two weeks after the shocking crime.

Two teenagers stand accused. There is new information on one of the teen’s upgraded charges.

Stewart’s sister Ann Williams says doctors can’t remove the bullet and Stewart will be paralyzed.

He did record a compelling message from his hospital bed to let the community know how he is doing.

“I want to thank everybody for their thoughts and prayers. Lord knows I need them,” Stewart said in a video message.

Stewart continues an intense recovery after a violent confrontation during an attempted robbery.

“Just trying to give ya’ll an update on how my situation is, how I’m feeling,” Stewart said. “I’m doing good. Doing better and better every day.”

Back on September 15, Stewart was standing behind the counter at Mother’s Finest when police say two teens came into the store trying to rob him.

In the unreleased surveillance video, you can see the alleged gunman pull out a gun and shoot him in the back.

Hours after the crime, a 19 and 16-year-old boy were arrested and charged with 1st-degree assault and robbery.

19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley bonded out of jail.

Two weeks later, Bradley turned himself into Metro Jail. This time his charge was upgraded to attempted murder.

We’ve also learned from court documents Bradley may have directed the other suspect, a 16-year-old boy, to shoot Stewart.

It also mentions the crime may be gang-related.

Stewart’s sister says she’s been running the store since he’s been in the hospital.

She says this tragedy has taken a huge toll on their family.

“We’re all stressed and we’re all emotionally drained at some point,” Williams said. “We have our days where we’re uplifted because he’s still here with us. It’s such a tragedy that happened to my brother.”

With long days ahead the family has started a Go Fund Me to help with his expenses.

Despite his paralysis, Williams is still hopeful her brother’s condition will change.

“I truly believe with prayers and support that will change for the better,” Williams said.

Stewart not giving up until he can go home...

“See you when I get back on the block,” Stewart said.

According to jail records, Bradley will have a bond hearing on the attempted murder charge Friday.

Because of state law, police and prosecutors can’t release any information on the 16-year-old.

