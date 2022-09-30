Advertise With Us
Panama City man found guilty of murder and filming the crime scene

“This killing was the picture of evil based on the defendant recording himself after...
“This killing was the picture of evil based on the defendant recording himself after essentially executing the victim by shooting him in the head twice at close range.” said lead prosecutor Peter Overstreet.(State Attorney's Office, 14th Judicial Circuit)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man has been found guilty of murdering another man in Panama City and then filming the crime scene.

Jonathan Lozada was proven guilty of second degree murder for shooting 20-year old Justin Reyes in his home back in December 2019. Officials say Reyes had been shot in the head twice and Lozada videotaped the crime scene.

Prosecutors brought 18 witnesses and videos Lozada took of himself at Reyes’ home before, hanging out with the victim and others, and after, bragging about the murder.

“This killing was the picture of evil based on the defendant recording himself after essentially executing the victim by shooting him in the head twice at close range.” Prosecutor Peter Overstreet said.

Lozada was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

