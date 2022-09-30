Rebuild Alabama funding road, bridge projects in all 67 counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every county in the state now has a state-supported project through the Rebuild Alabama Act.

Gov. Kay Ivey awarded more than 2 million dollars in state funding for 11 infrastructure projects in various cities and counties.

Autauga County engineer John Mark Davis says it was about a 30-year wait for additional state funds to be allocated directly for infrastructure.

“Once we build a paved road,” Davis said. “There is some maintenance that comes along with that.”

Since the 2019 Rebuild Alabama Act, engineers in Autauga County have resurfaced 23 roads, repaired one bridge, and created new turning lanes.

“It took us a while to get plan work done and stuff like that, but we actually completed a project in about three months,” said Davis.

Davis says the project decreases traffic backup on Highway 82.

“Turning on Golson to go to either into the communities or out to the Autauga Academy,” Davis said.

Soon, similar projects will take place around the state, funded by round three of the Rebuild Alabama act.

“This is that part of the program that provides additional money for special needs that go beyond what the local governments can still meet, even with their traditional and new sources of money,” said Tony Harris with the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The benefits mean more than just a nicer road.

“It means that counties in the Black Belt West of Montgomery, West of Selma will have their first opportunity to go after job providers who insist on having four-lane connectivity to an interstate,” said Harris.

You can find the 2023 County Transportation plans here.

