Rescue efforts underway in Central Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Communities were in shambles, homes were ruined, and many were left without a roof over their heads. The destruction in Ian’s wake left Central Florida in complete disarray.

Florida fire marshal said this the worst natural disaster in the state’s history. Ian was just shy of a category five hurricane and has left an irreversible mark on Florida. Now, all that’s left is to try and pick up the pieces.

Trees snapped like toothpicks, waves surged, and fires ravaged the coastline. Parts of the Sunshine State were beyond recognition.

“The amount of water that’s been rising will likely continue to rise even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flood event,” said Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida.

Portions of the only bridge leading to Sanibel Island, gone. An elderly woman with mud smeared across her face was boated out by first responders in Fort Myers. Also in Fort Myers, boats looked like they fought to get to shore and thrown on top of each other.

A sheriff’s deputy in Orange County carried off a scared dog. Dramatic video showed a sailboat rescue in Nassau County, almost slipping into the choppy waters.

“We fled to my mom, and that’s all we could have done,” said one Fort Myers local. “Now, we’re homeless.”

A first responder in Naples shattered a car window and brought the driver to safety. Live powerlines downed in the streets, and a nursing home in Orange County was evacuated as waters rose.

Panic, fear, and terror throughout portions of the state.

Ian left no stone unturned.

Charleston County, South Carolina now under a state of emergency, bracing for Ian’s second US landfall.

---

