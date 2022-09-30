Safe Harbor Animal Coalition to host dog wash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Safe Harbor Animal Coalition is holding a fun event for your pet.

Safe Harbor Animal Coalition – Our mission is to reduce and control the overpopulation of homeless cats and dogs through spay, neuter, vaccinating, Trap-Neuter-Return, and cat colony management, while providing low-cost veterinary services to our partner nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations.

Located in Foley, assisting Baldwin Co residents with TNR

https://safeharboranimalcoalition.org

DOG WASH – Saturday Oct 1st

Alley Cat Alley, 14835 AL-104, Silverhill

Dog Wash 10am – 12p. $10 Donation. Pet Costume Contest at noon with prizes.

Additional activities to follow inside until 4pm, 21 & up, PET FRIENDLY – Karaoke contest, live entertainment, door prizes, football, food & more….

Follow us on Facebook for updates on the event. Message us if you’d like to volunteer or sponsor.

They are always looking for Volunteers, currently looking for new Board and Committee leaders. Of course, Donations, Amazon & Chewy.com Wishlist items too.

info@safeharborac.org

---

