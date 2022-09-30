Stunts & Lifts return to Mobile County Cheer after being grounded for 30 years

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s safe to say -- Friday night lights in Mobile County -- would not be the same without cheerleaders!

“Cheerleading is a sport -- whether it’s recognized or not -- these girls are athletes. They train hard. They work hard. They are not here just for the spirit of the school... They’re training their bodies all the time,” explained Elizabeth Blackburn, MGM Cheerleading Coach.

The Mary G. Montgomery Viking Cheer Team -- continues to work and perfect their stunts and lifts.

“At first it was very stressful. But now since we’ve kind of gotten it a little bit more -- these new things we are trying out have been a lot easier and a lot more fun,” said Madelynn Stewart, MGM 10th Grade Cheerleader.

As we watch -- it’s more than just cheering -- they’re having to work as a unit -- united with spirit. Safety always in the forefront.

“That’s the whole thing about stunting -- working together and sometimes it can be a challenge learning a new one because we get tired -- but after a while and we get the adrenaline rush and we get up every single time,” said Breilyn Withers, MGM 12th Grade Cheerleader.

Phasing it in -- many of these cheerleaders are learning to soar for the first time. Stunting finally making a return to Mobile County Public School cheer more than 30 years after a lawsuit kept cheerleaders grounded.

“It has been challenging, but it’s also been super exciting and fun because we are getting to try all these things we’ve watched other teams do at nationals and to be able to finally get our hands on and get that experience is just been amazing,” said Abigail Pierce, MGM 12th Grade Cheerleader.

With their first cheer competition in six weeks where they will be able to stunt -- they’re ready to bring it!

“In the past -- for our team maybe going against teams from Hoover or Vestavia Hills - we didn’t exactly have the same playing field and our girls weren’t getting to show their fullest potential,” said Blackburn.

Proving practice makes perfect -- we won’t be surprised if they bring home top honors.

Stunting is a skill the cheerleaders will need if they plan to advance to the college cheer level. Meanwhile, they tell us stunts will eventually be phased in at the middle school level as well -- making it an easier transition as they advance to high school.

