Sunny and pleasant day on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another gorgeous day ahead on the Gulf Coast with tons of sunshine and lighter winds. We could use some rain, but it will be a while until a decent chance returns to the region. Projected highs this afternoon will reach the low 80s, and we’ll dip back into the mid 50s by daybreak Saturday.

Next week expect highs to reach the mid 80s with mornings in the low 60s so it will be a little warmer but the summer heat isn’t looking to come back thankfully.

Ian is a hurricane again and will make another landfall this afternoon just east of Charleston, S.C., and will die off tomorrow. A new wave coming off the African coast has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical storm.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.