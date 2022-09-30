Advertise With Us
Sunny and pleasant day on the Gulf Coast

By Michael White
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another gorgeous day ahead on the Gulf Coast with tons of sunshine and lighter winds. We could use some rain, but it will be a while until a decent chance returns to the region. Projected highs this afternoon will reach the low 80s, and we’ll dip back into the mid 50s by daybreak Saturday.

Next week expect highs to reach the mid 80s with mornings in the low 60s so it will be a little warmer but the summer heat isn’t looking to come back thankfully.

Ian is a hurricane again and will make another landfall this afternoon just east of Charleston, S.C., and will die off tomorrow. A new wave coming off the African coast has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical storm.

Morning Weather Update for Friday Sept. 30, 2022
Today's Outlook for Thursday Evening, Sept. 29, 2022 from FOX10 News
Mild, fair weather expected locally as Ian tracks into Atlantic
Midday Weather Update for Thursday Sept. 29, 2022
