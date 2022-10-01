Alabama QB Bryce Young leaves field with shoulder injury, returns to sideline 3rd quarter
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crimson Tide Quarterback Bryce Young left the field in Fayetteville, Arkansas with a shoulder injury, but returned to the sideline in the 3rd quarter.
He first went into the medical tent to be evaluated and then to the locker room a short time later, before going back to the sideline.
We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.
