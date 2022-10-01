Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Alabama QB Bryce Young leaves field with shoulder injury, returns to sideline 3rd quarter

Alabama QB leaves field with apparent injury,
Alabama QB leaves field with apparent injury,(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crimson Tide Quarterback Bryce Young left the field in Fayetteville, Arkansas with a shoulder injury, but returned to the sideline in the 3rd quarter.

He first went into the medical tent to be evaluated and then to the locker room a short time later, before going back to the sideline.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
Stapleton VFD hosts its first Fire Safety Day
Stapleton VFD hosts its first Fire Safety Day
Bird and Conservation Expo held in Spanish Fort
Bird and Conservation Expo held in Spanish Fort
Trash fire breaks out in Bay Minette
Trash fire breaks out in Bay Minette
Azalea City Marching Festival returns to MGM High School
Azalea City Marching Festival returns to MGM High School