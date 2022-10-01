Bond set at $100,000 for suspect in shooting that paralyzed store owner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bond was set at $100,000 for Jalunnie Bradley during a hearing Friday morning in connection with a shooting on Houston Street.

Bradley, 19, is a suspect in a shooting on Sept. 15 that paralyzed a convenience store owner. Grover Stewart, owner of Mother’s Finest, remains in the hospital two weeks after the shocking crime.

Bradley is facing an attempted murder charge.

In addition to the bond, Bradley has to wear an ankle monitor, must have no contact with the victim or the store. He’s also not allowed to have a gun in his possession.

A 16-year-old boy is also facing charges in connection with the shooting.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.