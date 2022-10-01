First & 10 Scoreboard Week 7
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Robertsdale 20 Murphy 47
Orange Beach 41 St. Michael 49
Alma Bryant 6 Baker 27
B.C. Rain 41 Citronelle 6
Chickasaw 0 Clarke County 19
UMS-Wright 34 Elberta 13
Jackson 49 Escambia County 21
Foley 39 Fairhope 38
Mobile Christian 28 Hillcrest-Evergreen 29 OT
J.F. Shields 0 Leroy 61
Davidson 14 Mary G. Montgomery 38
Baldwin County 9 McGill-Toolen 27
Washington County 12 Millry 62
Blount 0 Saraland 35
Spanish Fort 41 St. Paul’s 38 OT/3
Bayside Academy 3 T.R. Miller 28
Flomaton 20 Thomasville 28
Faith Academy 20 Vigor 6
Cottage Hill 0 Christian W.S. Neal 9
Satsuma 41 Wilcox Central 12
Gulf Shores 51 Williamson 12
Central Phenix City 35 Dothan 28
Rehobeth 15 Charles Henderson 27
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.