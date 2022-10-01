Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

First & 10 Scoreboard Week 7

First & 10 Scoreboard
First & 10 Scoreboard(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Robertsdale 20 Murphy 47

Orange Beach 41 St. Michael 49

Alma Bryant 6 Baker 27

B.C. Rain 41 Citronelle 6

Chickasaw 0 Clarke County 19

UMS-Wright 34 Elberta 13

Jackson 49 Escambia County 21

Foley 39 Fairhope 38

Mobile Christian 28 Hillcrest-Evergreen 29 OT

J.F. Shields 0 Leroy 61

Davidson 14 Mary G. Montgomery 38

Baldwin County 9 McGill-Toolen 27

Washington County 12 Millry 62

Blount 0 Saraland 35

Spanish Fort 41 St. Paul’s 38 OT/3

Bayside Academy 3 T.R. Miller 28

Flomaton 20 Thomasville 28

Faith Academy 20 Vigor 6

Cottage Hill 0 Christian W.S. Neal 9

Satsuma 41 Wilcox Central 12

Gulf Shores 51 Williamson 12

Central Phenix City 35 Dothan 28

Rehobeth 15 Charles Henderson 27

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First & 10 Week 7 Band of the Week: Baldwin County Marching Tigers
First & 10 Week 7 Band of the Week: Baldwin County Marching Tigers
Pep Rally of the Week: Mary G. Montgomery High School
Pep Rally of the Week: Mary G. Montgomery High School
Mobile Christian forfeits 4 wins this season after self-reporting ineligible player
Mobile Christian forfeits 4 wins this season after self-reporting ineligible player
Player of the Week: Jarrett Daughtry, Faith Academy