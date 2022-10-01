OCSO arrests 10 at ‘nuisance’ home in Shalimar

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WALA) - Ten people have been arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant at a home where deputies had been called for past overdoses and neighbors had complained about junk and trash covering the property, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.

Fifty-three-year old Edwina Jackson of 34 9th Ave. in Shalimar is charged with having a public nuisance residence, elderly neglect, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to OCSO investigators, Jackson and 62-year-old Joseph Downing, also of that address, were caretakers there of an elderly woman who was living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions which include being exposed to the frequent use of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine in the home. Investigators said the woman had no bed and stayed in a chair all day. The victim was relocated to a safe place by the Department of Children and Families, according to OCSO.

Downing’s charges include operating a public nuisance residence, elderly neglect, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, and corruption by threat of a public servant.

Thirty-two-year-old Alisha Dean, who authorities said lives in an RV on the property, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Resident Charles Morrison, 54, is charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Another resident, Doug Spence, 41, was served a warrant for failure to register as a sexual offender.

Four others who were at the property, 44-year-old Billy Cook, 47-year-old Greg Murphy and 35-year-old Jered Smith, all of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and 49-year-old Eldon Cuchens of Shalimar, all face a charge of resisting an officer without violence. Matthew Strunk, 48, of Fort Walton Beach, is charged with felony violation of probation on original charges of possession of a controlled substance, authorities said.

According to deputies, some of the individuals were sleeping outside in cars that had been cut in half. Inside the roach-infested home, there was no running water and no working bathroom, the sheriff’s said.

