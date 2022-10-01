Orange Beach School collecting donations for Hurricane Ian victims

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Hurricane Ian devastated thousands of families this week, when it made landfall as a major hurricane.

Several homes are still without power and much needed essentials.

Here on the Gulf Coast people are pulling together to help in any way they can.

Right now Orange Beach Middle/High School is collecting supplies to take those victims.

Anything from water, toilet paper, and diapers. A sign is displayed on the outside of the school that details all the items they’re collecting.

Maggie Ronan is the on campus suspension teacher at Orange Beach Middle/High school.

Ronan says this is just one way they wanted to show their support to these victims.

“You know we have a tight-knit community when things like this happen. We come together,” Ronan said. “I’ve lived here 40 years and I see it again and again and again. It is one of the things when we have a crisis we all come together.”

Hours before Hurricane Ian barreled through, “Keeping the Faith Bible Club” students were already discussing ideas.

“They came in Wednesday morning for their Wednesday meeting and just really, everybody engaged on what we could do to help all of the people that were going to suffer a big huge hurricane,” she said.

Not wasting any time posters went up around the school immediately, with donations already flowing in.

Ronan, a Florida native herself, couldn’t think of a better way to lend a helping hand.

“It’s important to us for two reasons. We have suffered the kinds of losses and we feel that pain. And it’s always one of those ways that we can give back,” Ronan said. “And two we have folks that are at school that have relatives there.”

Ronan says she will be traveling down to Florida next Wednesday to take some of the items collected.

She asks that anyone who would like to have something taken as well, drop it off at the school in the next few days.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.