Auburn falls at home to LSU 21-17

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers fell to the LSU Tigers Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn got on the scoreboard early as quarterback Robby Ashford passed to wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson for a 53-yard touchdown with 12:57 remaining in the first quarter.

That was Auburn’s only score of that quarter, while LSU remained at zero.

The Auburn Tigers went on to score again early on in the second quarter. Wide receiver Camden Brown completed an 18-yard touchdown pass with 14:04 remaining before halftime.

With 9:38 left in the second quarter, Auburn was able to score a field goal to secure a 17-0 lead over LSU.

The LSU Tigers were able to add points to the board with 6:33 left in the second quarter as safety Jay Ward recovered an Auburn fumble and scored a touchdown.

LSU managed to score another TD just 15 seconds before halftime, but they still trailed Auburn.

Auburn led the game 17-14 at halftime.

LSU was looking for a comeback in the second half of the game.

With only 3:32 left in the third quarter, offensive lineman Emery Jones rushed for a 20-yard touchdown - giving LSU the lead for the first time in the game.

Neither team was able to score in the fourth quarter of the game.

The LSU Tigers went on to defeat the Auburn Tigers 21-17.

“Our fans were great tonight. The energy was great. The crowd was phenomenal,” said Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. “That was as expected from our fans, and they have been that way this whole entire season. I appreciate that and our players do as well. You can feel that out there. That was our advantage tonight. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to win the game.”

With Saturday night’s loss, Auburn now falls to 3-2 for the season. They will travel to Athens to play Georgia next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

