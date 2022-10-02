Azalea City Marching Festival returns to MGM High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The sounds of the Azalea City Marching Festival returned to Mary G. Montgomery High School for the first time since the pandemic.

Fourteen high school marching bands from Mobile, Baldwin and Washington counties showed off all of their hard work to a panel of award-winning judges.

The bands, which have been practicing before and after school, are gearing up for the upcoming competition season. This weekend was all about getting constructive feedback from the judges.

“This all starts in June when they’re out and it’s even hotter than it is now doing band camp and getting the show done,” said MGM Band Director Jason Warren. “And that’s what they do. They start in June and they’re getting it ready, and ready, and ready and keep going all the way to about the end of October, first of November, ready to perform.”

Kazlo, MGM drum major, said, “You are going to see a lot of amazing work from our band students and other bands as well. It takes hard work to get to where you need to be and to always try your best because you never know where you are going to end up.”

Lori Galemore, the school’s press box coordinator, said, “A lot of people do not know how much work it takes to put a marching band together--from getting them to learn everything all the way to the logistics of getting everything from one place to another. It’s a lot of work.”

MGM thanked all parents, faculty and volunteers who made today’s festival a success.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.