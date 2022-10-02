Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Beautiful Sunday!

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Ian is non-tropical now as it tracks through the mid-Atlantic states. We continue to get a north flow on the other side of that system dragging down dry air from the north into our area. This will continue to give us nice weather.

Sunday will be another nice one with temperatures starting in the mid to lower 50s and climbing into the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. There will be full on sunshine, no clouds, and no rain anywhere nearby.

The upcoming week will be pleasant, but dry. Rain chances are slim, so you’ll likely need to do some watering. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, while highs will generally be in the mid 80s.

The tropics have settled down. There is a tropical wave way out in the Atlantic that will likely develop, but it will stay way out and not impact land.

Have a great Sunday!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Outlook for Sunday October 2, 2022
Weather Outlook for Sunday October 2, 2022
Weather Outlook for Saturday October 1, 2022
Beautiful weekend!
Weather Outlook for Saturday October 1, 2022
Weather Outlook for Saturday October 1, 2022
Today's Outlook for Friday Evening, Sept. 30, 2022 from FOX10 News
Dry air brings early fall weather to Gulf Coast