Beautiful Sunday!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Ian is non-tropical now as it tracks through the mid-Atlantic states. We continue to get a north flow on the other side of that system dragging down dry air from the north into our area. This will continue to give us nice weather.

Sunday will be another nice one with temperatures starting in the mid to lower 50s and climbing into the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. There will be full on sunshine, no clouds, and no rain anywhere nearby.

The upcoming week will be pleasant, but dry. Rain chances are slim, so you’ll likely need to do some watering. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, while highs will generally be in the mid 80s.

The tropics have settled down. There is a tropical wave way out in the Atlantic that will likely develop, but it will stay way out and not impact land.

Have a great Sunday!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.