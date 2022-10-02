Bird and Conservation Expo held in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - People in Spanish Fort attended the Bird and Conservation Expo at 5 Rivers Delta.

The expo was part of the 18th Annual Alabama Coastal Bird Fest’s four-day event.

The expo featured activities and exhibits that included a raptor show, touch tanks, face painting and live animals just to name a few.

While they sympathize with our Florida neighbors, organizers said they are grateful that Hurricane Ian didn’t make its way to our part of the Gulf Coast.

“We definitely had a huge scare with the hurricane, not only for our well-being, of course, also the event,” said Katherine Kuhn. “We only had a cancel a small amount of the boat trips, so we were very fortunate to sill have this four-day event for our area.”

Organizers said anyone who would like to volunteer for or donate to the annual event can visit southalabamalandtrust.org.

