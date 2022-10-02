Excitement brews at Mobile’s 24th annual Beerfest this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of people took advantage of the nice weather as they headed out to Beerfest. With 39 different beers to try and 13 venues, people raised their glasses to the 24th annual Beerfest.

A wristband is the golden ticket to Beerfest-- complete with an iconic mug-- that lets you taste a variety of beer throughout the night.

The Mobile Parks and Rec Department hosts the event every year.

“It is our 24th annual Beerfest and we have 13 venues with 39 beers and we are also doing an after-party for the first time. We will have the “Blend” band from 9-11 so there will be a party after you get to taste all 39 beers,” said Marissa Pritchard, Event Coordinator for Mobile Parks and Recreation.

Folks lined the streets-- eager to try a different beer and cuisine at every stop. Lines were out the door at restaurants like Loda Bier Garten, Soul Kitchen and Hayley’s-- just a few of many places flooded with guests.

“Guess what? It’s Beerfest!” exlaimed Matthew Godlen, owner of Loda Bier Garten. “We’re excited. We’ve got plenty of beers for everybody to sample and we’re excited for everybody to come through.”

“We’re gonna try all of the food, hear all of the live music- it’s gonna be great,” said one passerby.

Always a good time- Beerfest never disappoints. Many say it’s the best one yet.

“I love that they have more of a variety of beers this year, a lot more than I’ve ever seen before. I love that they moved it from September to October so it’s not hot and sweltering,” said another.

“I never miss it,” said long-time attendee Jim Stanton. “I am a home brewer and a beer connoisseur. I have a love for beer, and I can’t wait for this thing to get rolling.”

