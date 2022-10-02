Guajardo’s 43-yard game-winner gives Jag Football 20-17 win in SBC opener

LAFAYETTE, La. -- After Louisiana had rallied back to tie the game with under a minute to play, Diego Guajardo drilled a 43-yard field goal as time expired to give South Alabama football a 20-17 victory over in its Sun Belt Conference opener at Cajun Field Saturday evening.

With the win, South Alabama moves to 4-1 on the year and 1-0 in league play. The 4-1 start is the first for the program since moving to Division I in 2012 and the best start to a season since opening the 2010 campaign 5-0.

The Jaguars held a 10-point lead with less than 13 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, but Louisiana (2-3, 0-2 SBC) rallied back and tied the game up at 17-17 with 42 seconds remaining on Ben Woolridge’s one-yard touchdown pass to Pearse Migl. South began the game-winning drive at its own 25-yard line and had a pair of huge third-down conversions. The first came on a 21-yard scamper by La’Damian Webb, and then facing another third-and-10 at their own 46-yard line, Carter Bradley connected with Jalen Wayne for a 17-yard reception with four seconds remaining to set up the Jags and Guajardo at the UL 28-yard line.

Guajardo was perfect on his two field goal attempts and his lone extra-point attempt. Caullin Lacy led the offense with 112 yards receiving on five receptions, which included a pair of 40-plus yard receptions. Webb paced the ground game with 75 yards on 22 carries and scored for the fifth-straight game.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker James Miller recorded a team-high eight tackles – four solo – was credited with a quarterback hurry and a ½ tackle for loss, while Trey Kiser had seven tackles – four solo – two tackles for loss and a sack. Jaden Voisin registered five tackles of his own, had an interception, forced and recovered a fumble.

