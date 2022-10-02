Mobile Fire-Rescue on scene of structure fire at former church

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a former church.

Heavy flames and smoke are showing on the second floor of a two-story structure, formerly The City of Grace Mobile, at 4400 Government Blvd., officials said.

There is no word yet on what sparked the blaze and it remains an active scene.

FOX10 News will have more information as it becomes available.

