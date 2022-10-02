Stapleton VFD hosts its first Fire Safety Day

STAPLETON, Ala. (WALA) - Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday hosted its first Fire Safety Day to help save lives.

Although there were plenty of fun activities for children, the main of the event was to serve as an educational opportunity for residents to learn how to react in the event of a house fire and, ultimately, to protect families.

“We’re really just spreading awareness to the community -- we’re talking about fire safety and how to properly react in a house fire,” said Brent Pugh, Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department’s chaplain.

“As firefighters we go through a lot of training so when the time comes, we can react properly. So, we are trying to communicate that to the community as well and save lives,” he said.

The department told FOX10 News it looks forward to hosting this as an annual event.

