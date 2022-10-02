Trash fire breaks out in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette fire and police department battled a large garbage/trash pile at the Baldwin County Solid Waste Transfer Station on Nicholsville Road on Saturday.

First responders were able to contain the blaze and it has not threatened any other structures.

There has been no word on what started the fire.

