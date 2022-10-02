Advertise With Us
Trash fire breaks out in Bay Minette

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette fire and police department battled a large garbage/trash pile at the Baldwin County Solid Waste Transfer Station on Nicholsville Road on Saturday.

First responders were able to contain the blaze and it has not threatened any other structures.

There has been no word on what started the fire.

---

