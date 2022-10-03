19-year-old Mobile murder suspect still at large

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for murder is still at large.

Mobile police are looking for 19-year-old Anthony Alston. He’s accused of killing another man last weekend at a Theodore gas station.

Officers arrived to scene late last Saturday at the M&M Food Mart and discovered 27-year-old Jamarcus Lewis had been shot. Lewis was taken to the hospital where he later died.

If you know the whereabouts of Anthony Alston, you’re asked to call mobile police. Callers can remain anonymous.

