Baldwin EMC latest to send relief to south Florida

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin EMC is the latest electric cooperative from our area to send crews to south Florida to help with disaster recovery. A crew of 20 pulled out shortly after 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 3, 2022.

The decision was made Monday morning to hit the road after a call came in from Lee County Electric Cooperative. Lee County was hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian and Baldwin EMC has a mutual aid agreement with them. Sixty-eight percent of the cooperative’s customers are still without power there.

Baldwin EMC sent 20 crew members to assist Lee County Electric Cooperative in south Florida (Hal Scheurich)

“They were impacted greatly. They have a lot of fallen power lines, fallen power poles, broken transformers, so they have the work cut out for them over the next several days,” said Mark Ingram with Baldwin EMC.

Baldwin EMC sent people with various skill sets and equipment to help restore power to parts of Lee County and the surrounding area. They pulled out of the Summerdale office with a sendoff from many of their fellow employees and will be gone for at least a week.

“Of the twenty employees that we have going, it consists of linemen. It consists of right-of-way personnel and it also consists of a mechanic and one superintendent as far as the lead,” Ingram said.

Fairhope Utilities sent out a crew to Florida before Hurricane Ian even made landfall. Those workers staged in Gainesville and have since been working in the Wauchula area.

Riviera Utilities also sent out crews last week as well. Sixteen people left Friday morning and have been focusing on the Lakeland area. Chief Engineer, Scott Sligh said they first focused on rebuilding main lines and have now moved to residential service.

“They are going block by block, working and the lines are actually all behind the houses which really slows things down because it’s a lot of climbing that they have to do…a lot of manual work so it’s much slower but that’s what they’re doing now,” Sligh explained.

Riviera’s workers could be back within the week. Sligh said a typical day for his guys begins at 5 a.m., with lunch and snacks in the field and the day’s work often doesn’t end until 9 o’clock at night.

