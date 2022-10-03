Advertise With Us
Bankead Tunnel closed nightly for maintenance work

Bankhead Tunnel
Bankhead Tunnel(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bankead Tunnel will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday, Oct. 6. During this time Alabama Power will be performing maintenance to electrical cables inside the tunnel.

Motorists are advised to use the I-10 Wallace Tunnel during this time.

