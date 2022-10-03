Gulf Coast Spotlight: University of Mobile Leadership Banquet 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - From designing shoes to surviving “Survivor: The Australian Outback” to not surviving “The View,” Elisabeth Hasselbeck has learned more about standing up for her convictions in the public eye than she ever thought she would when she applied for a reality TV show on a whim two decades ago.

The noted Christian speaker, Emmy-Award winning national talk show host and New York Times best-selling author will share her story at the University of Mobile Leadership Banquet on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Tickets are on sale now.

Among many other accomplishments, Hasselbeck is the author of “Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom” and the children’s book “Flashlight Night: An Adventure in Trusting God.”

Reserve Your Tickets Now

Tickets are still available for the university’s main fundraising event of the year. Tickets and tables may be purchased at umobile.edu/banquet, or call the Office for Advancement at 251.442.2913.

The banquet begins Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Mobile at the Arthur R. Outlaw Convention Center. A VIP reception with Hasselbeck will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Hasselbeck will share her failures, triumphs and lessons learned as God was at work in her life to show His point of view. Entertainment is provided by the students from the Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile.

Become a ‘Partner for Purpose’

The evening is a celebration of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose” and the many supporters who partner with the Christ-centered university located in north Mobile County.

“When you partner with the University of Mobile by becoming a sponsor or purchasing tickets to the Leadership Banquet, your support helps students fulfill God’s purpose for their lives. You become a ‘Partner for Purpose,’” said Brian Boyle, vice president for advancement and a graduate of the university.

The University of Mobile was founded in 1961 as Mobile College with the purposing of honoring God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in more than 75 academic programs and has one of the largest athletic programs in the NAIA.

More About Elisabeth Hasselbeck

Elisabeth Hasselbeck graduated from Boston College in 1999, where she played Division I softball and majored in studio art. After graduating, she designed footwear for PUMA. In 2002, she competed in the popular television reality show, Survivor: The Australian Outback, taking fourth place.

For the next 10 years, she co-hosted the daytime talk show, The View, on ABC and became an Emmy Award recipient. In 2013, Hasselbeck joined FOX & Friends where she served as a co-host for two years.

Hasselbeck is married to former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Tim Hasselbeck, and they have three children.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu , connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.

