From hot to hopeful; folks enjoying the weather across Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - October is here and for the first time, it actually feels like fall. Many people in the port city are taking advantage of the gorgeous weather.

With temperatures in the low 80s, locals were out-and-about doing different activities. But one thing remains the same- they’re all happy it’s finally cooling off.

“It’s gorgeous, I’ve got all of my kids-- they’re all over there playing. They’re playing soccer, football, all of it. It’s nice to come out here and not be dying of a heat stroke,” said Elizabeth Parker.

“It’s really pretty,” added Jadon. “Fall is a great time to go out and just play with your families.”

For others, the weather is a sign of the holiday seasons to come.

“I’m ready for Halloween,” said the Hopkins family. “I’m ready for Christmas,” they laughed.

Dogs- and their owners- flocked to the dog park to soak in the sunshine.

“I’m a regular customer out here at the Dog Park. I know just about everyone out here and today has been a wonderful day for me. At 86, I jumped on my BMW motorcycle and rode for 3 hours,” said Mr. Doggett.

Meanwhile-- pickleball players at Stotts Park say this is prime weather to take to the courts.

“I mean, it’s rare to get a full week of good weather here in Mobile so I’m very thankful for it.”

As October ensues, the fall breeze is bringing more days like this ahead.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.