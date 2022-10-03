Mean Girls Trivia

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In terms of pop culture, October 3 marks Mean Girls Day.

Mean Girls is a 2004 teen comedy film with stars like Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert. To celebrate, we are testing out our knowledge of the film.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.