MFRD battles large fire engulfing vacant church in Mobile this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Saturday night, Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire whose flames consumed what was formerly City of Grace-Mobile Church on Government Boulevard.

Ash, broken windows, and siding flopping in the breeze are a result of the fire.

MFRD says the flames ignited on the second floor-- causing heavy smoke and flames to take over.

The first operations team showed up on scene around 8p.m., but the fire was so intense that a second team of firefighters was forced to join the fight.

The interior of the building was torched. MFRD Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse says there were no people inside and no firefighters were injured.

It took two hours to get the blaze under control.

Investigators say they’re still figuring out what caused the fire.

It’s National Fire Prevention Awareness Month, and MFRD wants to remind folks of the importance of reporting fires like these in a timely manner.

