The Mobile Council of the Navy League celebrating the U.S. Navy’s 247th Birthday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Mobile Council of the Navy League is celebrating the Navy’s 247th birthday. The central theme of this year is “On Watch - 24/7 for 247 Years,” which highlights our Navy’s enduring ability to remain fully ready to respond to and effectively deter emergent threats.

In 1972, then Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Elmo R. Zumwalt authorized official recognition of 13 October as the birthday of the U.S. Navy. Since then, each CNO has encouraged a Navy-wide celebration of this occasion “to enhance a greater appreciation of our Navy heritage, and to provide a positive influence toward pride and professionalism in the naval service.”

This year, the Mobile Council of the Navy League of the US will be hosting a Birthday Banquet dinner and a guest speaker at the Admiral Hotel, Crystal Ballroom (251 Government Street, Mobile AL) the evening of October 13th with a Cash Bar Social (6 – 6:45pm) and the Dinner (7-9pm). The guest speaker will be CDR Wrenn Landers, USNR, (a decorated F/A-18 fighter pilot and Flight Instructor).

The Chef’s customized “Duet meal” will feature both a Herbed Butter Grilled Petite Filet & Herbed Marinated Chicken Breast, plus much more. Dessert will be a Navy Birthday Cake. The attire will be “business casual”.

Reservations and a $40 per person donation must be received by October 8th. These can be made Online at https://navyleaguemobile.org. Or by check to Mobile Council of the US Navy League, P.O. Box 65, Mobile, AL. 3660.

Any questions can be directed to Lynne Price at lpricenavyleague@gmail.com.

The Mobile Council of the Navy League of the United States is dedicated to enhancing and supporting local active duty sea service members and their families within the Southern Alabama area; informing local public and elected officials of the importance of strong sea services; and supporting local youth programs such as the Sea Cadets, NJROTC and college NROTC programs.

