Mobile Pops performance well received in Spanish Fort

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Pops Orchestra put on a well-received show Sunday night.

This was their fall concert, and they had a live audience out at the Spanish Fort Community Center.

The Mobile Pops is comprised of all volunteer musicians who put on about a dozen free concerts a year through the Mobile area.

The next concert is Friday, November 11, at Battleship Memorial Park in honor of Veterans Day.

