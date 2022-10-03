Mobile Pops performance well received in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Pops Orchestra put on a well-received show Sunday night.

This was their fall concert, and they had a live audience out at the Spanish Fort Community Center.

The Mobile Pops is comprised of all volunteer musicians who put on about a dozen free concerts a year through the Mobile area.

The next concert is Friday, November 11, at Battleship Memorial Park in honor of Veterans Day.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.