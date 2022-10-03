Recipe: Rouses Amylu Breakfast Quiche Bites

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chef Nino from Rouses joined us with a recipe for Amylu Breakfast Quiche Bites.

Serves 6-8

INGREDIENTS:

4 extra-large eggs, beaten

½ cup olive oil mayonnaise

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ cup milk

1 9-ounce package Amylu Apple & Maple Chicken Mini Links, cooked according to package directions and cut into ¼-inch pieces

1 cup shredded cheese of your choice • ½ white onion, diced and sautéed

½ green bell pepper, diced and sautéed

¼ cup chopped Italian flat-leaf parsley

½ teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon all-purpose seasoning

1 12-count muffin tin (sprayed with nonstick spray)

STEPS

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

2. In a medium bowl, beat together eggs, mayonnaise, flour and milk until thoroughly blended. Stir in cooked meat or seafood, cheese, onions, bell pepper, parsley, dry mustard and all-purpose seasoning.

3. Divide the mixture evenly among prepared muffin tin openings. Place muffin tin in preheated oven and bake for 20 minutes.

