Rep. Barry Moore aide indicted on fraud charge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An aide to Congressman Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) is charged with Insurance Fraud, according to arrest records.

Sherry McCormick turned herself into the Geneva County Jail on Monday following her grand jury indictment.

A copy of that indictment that details specifics of the charge is not immediately available in court records.

This is not the first time that McCormick has been involved in scandal.

In 2017, before she worked for Moore, she pleaded guilty to submitting almost a half million dollars in false insurance claims and served eight months in federal prison, according to records.

Moore’s website lists McCormick as Director of Special Constituent Services and Events and she works in the lawmaker’s Dothan office.

“We are aware of this matter and believe it is simply a misunderstanding that will be made clear as this is resolved through the legal process,” Moore’s office said in a statement.

He is seeking re-election this year and has a Democratic opponent.

McCormick became an campaign issue in 2020 when Moore was elected to represent Alabama’s Second District.

Her criminal past was divulged in what appeared to be a last-minute desperation ad that aired prior to the Republican runoff in which Moore defeated Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman.

McCormick worked for Moore’s campaign at the time, then joined his staff.

Her attorney, Derek Yarbrough, said he is reviewing the charge.

“I do not have a full understanding of the facts surrounding the charge against Sherry. We look forward to fighting this in court and vindicating Sherry of wrongdoing,” Yarbrough said in a text to WTVY News 4.

McCormick posted bond on the insurance fraud charge and her first court date is not immediately available.

A booking photo will be published when it becomes available.

