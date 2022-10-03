Advertise With Us
Score on deals at Kidz Klozet

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kidz Klozet is back in Mobile! This is an event that happens a few times a year and offers children’s consignment sales and new clothing liquidation sales. The sale is open to the public October 4-8, 2022 in Mobile at 1616 West I-65 Service Road South. You can find strollers, clothes, bassinets, toddler beds and more this week at Kidz Klozet.

