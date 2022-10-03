Theodore man found not guilty of reason of insanity of making nuclear bomb threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Monday found a Theodore man accused of making a nuclear threat not guilty by reason of insanity.

According to court records, Walt Madison Ward, 32, called the main phone number of the FBI field office in Mobile on March 19 last year, repeating the phrase, “nuclear bomb, come find me.”

Ward initially refused to answer questions about where the bomb was and then eventually told the receptionist that he was coming down to the office with the bomb, according to court records.

Five marked Mobile police vehicles, four armed FBI agents, two bomb technicians with trained bomb-sniffing dogs and one Federal Protective Services officer rapidly assembled outside the office in downtown Mobile. True to his word, Ward arrived about a half-hour later and admitted that he had made the call.

Initially, a psychiatric evaluation indicated that Ward was not competent to stand trial. Later, however, doctors from the federal Bureau of Prisons determined that his competency had been restored through medication.

Ward waived his right to a jury trial and agreed to let Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade determine whether he was guilty. Defense attorney Jan Jones conceded that her client made the call, but she argued that Ward lacked the mental capacity to act “willfully” at the time of the offense.

Granade agreed.

“At the bench trial hearing, the parties offered no further evidence on the facts related to the offense itself, but further stated that they relied on the psychological evaluation finding that a mental disease or defect rendered Ward unable to appreciate the nature, quality, or wrongfulness of his actions,” the judge wrote.

Although Ward stands acquitted, the judge ordered him to be transferred to a federal prison for further evaluation to determine if he is a danger to himself or others. That evaluation is not to exceed 45 days.

