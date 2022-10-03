Veterans Helping Veterans Charity Auto & Motorcycle Show happening this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The first Veterans Helping Veterans Charity Auto & Motorcycle Show is happening this weekend.

Mobile International Speedway

DATE: OCTOBER - 8th

TIME: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

NO PRE-REGISTRATION

$20.00 for first vehicle - $15.00 second or more

No fee for watching the show

They just ask that if you can bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots.

Cars and vehicles will be judged by the Frankie Kucera Group

P. L. Wilson Detachment 447 - Marine Corp League

