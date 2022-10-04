2022 Rainfall roller coaster

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve gone from deluge to drought… there has been nothing “normal” about our rainfall this year.

Our area has moved into a drought recently. It’s just a level one so far, but this will increase over time. The last time we significant rainfall was back on September 18th, more than two weeks ago.

Four months of the year we’ve been way above average with August giving us 161% above normal rainfall. Four months of the year we’ve been way below average with September giving us just 23% of normal rainfall.

This month obviously we haven’t had any rain so we’re continuing to build onto the deficit, and we look ahead in time through the next 10 days and really just no significant rainfall chances to be had. It’s likely that we are going to stay dry.

So, your yard is going to turn pretty crispy. If you have those beautiful fall mums out there in the pots on your patio or on your deck you are going to have to make sure to keep watering those because we are going to continue to remain quite dry and our drought conditions are likely to get worse.

